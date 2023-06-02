Biafra: Uwazuruike Dares Police Over Illegal Arrest Of Members

The founder and Leader of Biafra Independence Movement, Ralph Uwazuruike, has said that the Movement has confirmed the illegal arrest and detention of one Mr. Jude Egwuch- ukwu by the Orlu Police Division of the Imo State Command.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Director of Information and Senior Special Assistant to BIM/MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Mocha, the Biafra Leader called on the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde to use his exalted office to act and intervene in Egwuchukwu’s release, stating that BIM/MASSOB’s activities and programmes are just and always very peaceful.

Uwazuruike was quoted as saying in the statement that MASSOB members are harmless members of a non-violent organisation, even as he stressed that the group does not intend to resort to violence in the pursuit of Biafra independence or engage in confrontation with anybody now or in future.