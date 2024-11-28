Biafra: Finnish Court Sets May 2025 Deadline For Simon Ekpa’s Trial

Share

Pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, who was arrested in Finland for alleged terrorismrelated activities, is scheduled to face charges in May 2025 potentially, according to Finnish authorities.

A Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, Mikko Laaksonen, said via email on Tuesday that the district court had set May 2025 as the deadline for prosecutors to present possible charges against Ekpa.

The Finnish government had last week announced the arrest of Ekpa alongside four others on suspicion of terror-related activities, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

Finnish police confirmed that Ekpa, described as the selfproclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government-inExile, allegedly used social media to promote violence in the SouthEast region, targeting civilians and authorities.

According to local publication Yle, Ekpa was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

The publication reported that the Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed the arrests in a statement last Thursday, noting that the other suspects were apprehended for allegedly financing terrorist activities.

