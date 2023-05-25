Biafra Day: Uwazuruike Carpet S/East Governors For Sabotaging Agitation

The founder of the movement for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra and the Biafra Independence Movement, (BIM), Chief Raph Uwazurike berates some Igbo leaders and politicians in south East region for sabotaging the Struggle for the actualization of Biafra.

Chief Uwazurike accused them of speaking from both sides of their mouth in order to curry favour from the Federal government thereby working against the overall interests of their people.

He said this class of Igbo leaders and politicians had in the past betrayed the Biafra cause, and were classified by BIM/MASSOB as saboteurs.

The saboteurs according to the Biafra movement are those Igbos that are allowed to win Federal government appointments or contracts by criticizing their own Igbo kinsmen.

He recalled that Chief how Achike Udenwa, an accounts clerk who later became the governor of Imo state in an interview on Newswatch magazine edition of July 23, 2001, said that the mere mention of Biafra or flying the flag was a treasonable felony.

“The Chief magistrate court in Benin city had ruled in favour of MASSOB by declaring that Ralph Uwazuruike-led MASSOB is a non-violent organization, and directed the government, not to arrest or detain MASSOB members on similar charges of treasonable felony’.

Then, “if the ruling of the Chief magistrate court in Benin is anything to go by, the letter of the DPP Lagos state might confound Udenwa, an accounts clerk”.

“Recall also that the Director of public prosecution (DPP) had in a strong-worded letter informed the court that MASSOB members under Chief Ralph Uwazuruike are innocent and harmless members of a peaceful organization, that does not constitute a threat to the state or Federal government.

‘The Chief magistrate also gave his ruling that, ‘the mere asking or flying the Biafra flag can never amount to treasonable felony’.

The group said it was on the strength of the said letter by the Director of the public prosecution

( DPP), in Lagos State where detained MASSOB members were immediately released of the charges of treasonable felony against them.

They also recalled how Udenwa chaired a weekly security meeting at the government house, Owerri, the Imo state capital, on March 28, 2003, and directed mobile policemen to kill the members of MASSOB on sight as the only condition to secure his second term bid.

And on March 29, 2003, the bloody testy mobile policemen laid ambush at Amuro town in Onuimo LGA along the Umulolo -Okigwe road against MASSOB members.

Hundreds of the members of MASSOB now were slaughtered like cattle by the trigger-happy mobile policemen in Owerri, Imo state.

Today, the Amaifeke-born Accounts clerk (Achike Udenwa) who had already made himself a willing tool to the powers-that-be in Abuja has now been used, abandoned and dumped by his masters.

Udenwa and Mr Peter Obi have now made history for our children’s children as governors in the entire Eastern region who masterminded the killing of their own brothers and sisters for their political interest.

Also, the president of Odenigbo Forum, Chief Martin Okeke, who had worked as an errand boy to President Olusegun Obasanjo, in an interview with ThisDay newspaper in 2002 maliciously denigrated Dim Ojukwu.

On May 11, 2006, the presidency under Obasanjo, in a major offensive had deployed about 2000 mobile policemen to rout out the members of MASSOB in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Mr Peter Obi, the executive governor, of Anambra State, had said to newsmen in Awka, on May 8, 2006, “he would not mind if the hoodlums in NARTO, AVS and MASSOB members Are being shot on sight”

Several people, Mrs Chioma Awah, a pregnant woman and including pupils at Awada primary schools, Obosi, Iyiowa Odekpe, near Onitsha were gruesomely shot dead as a result of this directive.