Biafra Day: Anambra Shut Down As Police Continues Show Of Force

Share

Commercial and government activities were brought to a standstill across Anambra State on Friday following the sit-at-home directive issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to commemorate Biafra Day.

Major markets including Onitsha Main Market, Eke Awka, Nkwo Nnewi, and Ekwulobia remained closed, with traders seen loitering around the premises in anticipation of possible customer turnout. Most shops and stalls stayed shut throughout the day.

The Anambra State Secretariat was largely deserted, with civil servants absent from work, while commercial banks across the state did not open for business. However, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) remained operational to provide limited services to customers.

Vehicular activity was significantly reduced in the morning, as many motor parks operated at minimal capacity. Public transportation gradually resumed later in the day, with noticeable increase in movement from around 2:30 p.m.

Despite the shutdown, no major incidents were reported in any part of the state, a situation authorities attributed to the sustained show-of-force operations conducted by the Anambra State Police Command and other security agencies under the Joint Task Force.

Speaking on the security measures taken, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the Command had implemented proactive steps to prevent any breakdown of law and order during the sit-at-home observance.

“This is our proactive measure to ensure that we do not witness any ugly situation during the sit-at-home, and we began our operations a day before today,” Ikenga said.

“Prior to this, we had deployed officers and men of the Command to take charge of identified flashpoints across Anambra State, and it has so far yielded positive results.”

SP Ikenga reaffirmed the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command to maintaining public safety. “The Command remains resolute in its drive to ensure a crime-free Anambra State. We wish to reassure the general public that we are battle-ready to take on any challenges that may arise,” he added.

The sit-at-home order is part of annual activities by IPOB to mark the declaration of the defunct Republic of Biafra on May 30, 1967.

Share