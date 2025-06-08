Biafra Civil War Most Difficult Period Of My Life – Gowon

Share

The former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Saturday said that the Biafran Civil War, which occured from July 6, 1967, to January 15, 1970, was never his choice.

Gowon, who disclosed this after he was honoured with a Lifetime Integrity and Achievement Award at the 5th Convention of the Christian Men’s Fellowship, Abuja Anglican Diocese on Saturday in Abuja, described the war as the most difficult period of his life.

The former Nigerian leader said his decision to prosecute the Biafra civil war was never born out of hatred but out of the urgency to preserve national unity.

He, however, called for forgiveness, reconciliation and unity across faiths and ethnicities.

Reflecting on life after that period, the former Head of State stressed that his decisions had often been guided by prayers and a desire to act with integrity and compassion.

He said, “I always remember the Civil War. It was the most difficult period of my life. It was not my choice, but I had to be there and had to do what I did in order to keep this country together.

“It was never a hatred against any people, I can assure you. As far as this heart is concerned, everything that I do is through prayer.

“I ask God to help me to do the right thing the way He thinks it should be done, with love and respect for all the people.

“That is why, in the end, what do we have to say? As they say: no victor, no vanquished.”

