Bi-National Commission: S’Africa Relaxes Visa Rules For Nigerians

On Tuesday, the South African Government announced a groundbreaking simplification of visa processing for Nigerian tourists and business people, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made this declaration at the opening session of the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined his South African counterpart for the BNC Summit in Cape Town on Monday.

Speaking at the session, President Ramaphosa revealed that Nigerian tourists can now apply for visas without submitting passports, a move designed to ease travel procedures.

Additionally, qualified Nigerian business people will be eligible for a five-year multiple-entry visa, fostering deeper economic collaboration.

Ramaphosa also emphasized the necessity of removing barriers to investment and resolving operational challenges faced by companies in both nations.

He stated the long-standing friendship and 30 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa as a solid foundation for increased cooperation.

“We aim to create a business-friendly environment to encourage investments.

“South Africa continues to welcome Nigerian investors, as evidenced by the presence of companies like Dangote and Access Bank in our country,” Ramaphosa stated.

South Africa, currently holding the G20 presidency, pledged to advocate for Africa’s development and prioritize the Global South’s concerns.

President Ramaphosa promised to use the platform to promote the African Union’s Agenda 2063, ensuring inclusive growth and development.

President Tinubu commended these reforms, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership that promotes trade, tourism, and economic integration.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen efforts under the BNC framework to address remaining challenges and unlock the vast potential of this strategic relationship.

