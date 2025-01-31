Bi-annual Route March: 1 Killed as Drunk Driver Rams Into Soldiers

Share

A female soldier attached to the Myoung Barracks in Lagos may have died after a suspected drunken driver rammed into a unit of them doing morning physical training.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Friday, has caused panic among the military community, with many hoping that their loved ones were not affected.

“There’s blood everywhere. I was spared because I was at the back,” said one of the soldiers who spoke to our reporter.

According to the soldier, there were three young men in the vehicle suspected to be Yahoo Boys (internet fraudsters), who rammed into the soldiers around the Myoung Barracks Army Sports Camp.

One of them immediately ran away, while the remaining two were beaten to stupor, with their vehicle vandalised.

Some of the soldiers who also sustained severe injuries are now being treated at the Military Hospital in Yaba.

It was learnt that the incident occurred a few minutes after the soldiers set out on the route march from Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu.

The injured are being treated at the Nigerian Army Hospital, Yaba, while the bodies of the deceased soldiers have also been deposited in the morgue.

Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, on Thursday, announced that it would be conducting its first Bi-Annual Route March today (Friday).

The 15km route march, which was cut short as a result of the unfortunate incident, was supposed to traverse portions of both the mainland and island areas of Lagos.

The announcement also warned residents to remain calm as the route march is a routine military exercise.

Military sources who do not wish their names mentioned because they are not authorised to speak to the media said the driver drove into the crowd of soldiers, killing one of them on the spot.

The source also said that the driver of the vehicle had since been taken into custody.

However, the source could not say where he is being detained for questioning.

“The route march came to an abrupt stop as a result of the incident. I cannot give an accurate account of the number of those who died but many soldiers sustained severe injuries while a few others died.”

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni said in the release, “Tragically, a driver in a private vehicle recklessly ran into the participating troops resulting in the death of a soldier with others sustaining various degrees of injuries.”

He said: “The route march is an NA training exercise designed to enhance operational readiness, involving NA formations across Lagos State.

“The exercise had earlier been announced on various media platforms to create public awareness that the Troops of the 81division NA would be participating on route March this morning (January 31st, 2025) in Lagos.”

According to him, “The deceased has been deposited in the mortuary while the injured are currently receiving medical care at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba, Lagos.

“The 81 Division Military Police in conjunction with other relevant security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this incident.

“The General Officer Commanding(GOC) 81 Division NA, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased soldier while praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

“He has also called for calm among the public as investigation into the sad occurrence has commenced. The Division remains steadfast in its commitment to training and readiness to discharge its duties despite this devastating event.”

He added, “This tragic loss will not deter the Division’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties within its Area of Operations in accordance with the NA’s constitutional mandate.”

