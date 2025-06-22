Bhoomi Chauhan: How Late Arrival Saved Her From Ill-fated Air India Crash

Share

Life often unfolds with a mix of grace and tragedy, offering unexpected twists that can change the course of destiny in a heartbeat.

For 28-year-old student Bhoomi Chauhan, what seemed like an unfortunate delay turned out to be a life-saving miracle.

Chauhan narrowly escaped death when she missed boarding Air India Flight AI171; an ill-fated London-bound flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025, claiming the lives of over 240 people.

Her late arrival at the airport, a result of heavy traffic, kept her off the doomed plane; making her one of the few linked to the tragedy who lived to tell the story.

Many would describe her escape as sheer luck or divine intervention. Christians might call it a miracle.

Whatever the interpretation, Bhoomi’s story has captured global attention as a rare case of life snatched back from the brink.

The business administration student from Bristol, England, had been visiting western India. She was traveling to Ahmedabad Airport from Ankleshwar, about 125 miles away, but got stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the city center.

Despite checking in online, Bhoomi arrived less than an hour before departure; ten minutes after boarding was scheduled to begin. Airline staff reportedly denied her entry to complete her check-in process.

Frustrated and disappointed, she left the airport.

“We got very angry with our driver and left the airport in frustration,” she told BBC Gujarati.

“We stood at a place to drink tea, and while talking to the travel agent about getting a refund, I got a call that the plane had gone down.

“I was completely shocked. This is totally a miracle for me,” she added.

BBC News, in partnership with CBS News, verified her digital boarding pass, which showed her assigned to seat 36G.

Her survival story has since gone viral, resonating with people around the world, who see her experience as a powerful reminder of how life’s apparent setbacks can be blessings in disguise.

“When I missed the flight, I was dejected.

“The only thing on my mind was: if I had started a little earlier, I would have made it,” Bhoomi recalled

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into buildings in Ahmedabad just minutes after takeoff. Authorities confirmed that 241 people perished in the crash, with only one survivor.

The cause is still under investigation. An aviation official confirmed that one of the flight’s black boxes has been recovered—a critical step toward uncovering what led to the tragedy.

Bhoomi Chauhan’s story serves as a sobering yet awe-inspiring reminder: sometimes, what feels like a painful delay may be the very thing that saves your life.

