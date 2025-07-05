BHIS Now Operational In 203 Bayelsa Hospitals — Agadah

The Executive Secretary of the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS), Dr. Zuoboemi Agadah, has revealed that the scheme is currently operational in 203 healthcare facilities across the state. These include 97 hospitals and 106 health centres.

Speaking during a visit to the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Yenagoa, Dr. Agadah explained that while over 200,000 people have enrolled in the scheme since its full rollout in 2017, there remains a need to expand BHIS reach into more rural communities.

Of the enrollees, over 100,000 are civil servants, while the rest belong to the informal sector. According to Agadah, civil servants contribute 2% of their monthly salaries to the scheme, while informal sector enrollees pay ₦2,000 monthly, amounting to ₦24,000 annually.

He expressed concern over the impact of rising inflation, noting that the cost of essential drugs like Augmentin, which cost under ₦1,000 in 2017, now sells for between ₦25,000 and ₦30,000.

“While inflation is high, the deductions from enrollees have remained the same since 2017. Hospitals are also saying the current payments are no longer sustainable,” he said.

To address this, Dr. Agadah disclosed plans to establish a Central Drugs Distribution System to source medicines directly from manufacturers or major distributors. This initiative, he said, would help cut costs and ensure drug quality and accountability.

He emphasized that despite economic challenges, BHIS continues to deliver quality services to all enrollees, regardless of their financial or social status.

The BHIS was restructured and relaunched in 2017 under former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, now Senator for Bayelsa West, to provide health insurance to civil servants, later expanding to include the informal sector across the state.