Bharti Mittal, Airtel Africa Founder, Knighted by King Charles

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa, has been awarded Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), by King Charles III, in recognition of his contribution towards promoting India- UK business relations. The KBE is one of the highest honours conferred by the British Sovereign to civilians. It is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals. Mittal’s contributions towards advancing India-UK business relations include his instrumental role in the listing of Airtel Africa on the London Stock Exchange in 2019, where it is a constitu- ent of the FTSE100 Index.

He also led the revival of OneWeb (now Eutelsat), leading a consortium with the UK Government and other strategic investors to offer satellite broadband services globally. Mittal, a member of the India-UK CEO Forum, has been awarded the Honorary Doctor of Civil Law from Newcastle University and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Leeds. He is a member of the Vice Chancellor’s Circle of Advisors at the University of Cam- bridge. Additionally, Sunil Bharti Mittal has served on the Governing Body of the London Business School (LBS) and as a Member of the India Advisory Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Appreciating the honour, he said: “I am deeply hum- bled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration. “I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships be- tween our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the coun- try an attractive investment destination.”