B’Harram Kills Police Officer, Two Others In Yobe

In what looks like a renewed attack, the Boko Haram fighters have reportedly killed a police officer and two others in a series of attacks on Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State.

New Telegraph reports that the catastrophic incident occurred on Saturday night, February 3, destroying property with gunfire and booming across the community, which is 17 kilometers from Damaturu, the state capital.

In the process of the attack, a mobile police officer and two civilians were slain, while the district head’s palace in Kukareta, located on the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, was set ablaze by the attackers.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers, who are thought to be Boko Haram fighters, swooped on homes and looted food before burning them down.

“We lost three people, including a police mobile officer who died of a gunshot wound during the attack,” recounted a witness.

The state security adviser, Major General Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), revealed in a press statement that suspected Boko Haram terrorists carried out the attack, burning down the district head of Kukareta’s palace and two patrol vehicles belonging to security forces.

The assault also targeted an electoral collation center in Kukareta, killing one officer and two civilians.

Abdulsalam urged the locals to continue supporting the security forces in their efforts to maintain peace and security in the area.