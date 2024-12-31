BGL Secures Operating Licences Renewal From SEC

Share

After years of turbulence, BGL Limited has secured the renewal of its operating licences from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking the dawn of a new chapter for one of Nigeria’s most iconic financial institutions.

BGL’s towering presence in the capital markets, under the legendary stewardship of its late promoter, Mr. Albert Okumagba, was truncated.

During its heyday, BGL was synonymous with transformative financial transactions that reshaped Nigeria’s economic landscape in the 90’s leading up to the new millennium, and after stock market crash in 2008.

The firm’s role in historic deals such as the Access Bank/Intercontinental Bank and UBA/Standard Trust Bank mergers, as well as the Dangote IPO, cemented its position as a driver of the nation’s transition to a market-driven economy.

BGL’s influence extended beyond its transactions. It was a crucible for talent, producing a generation of financial leaders who have since left indelible marks across various sectors.

Notable alumni include Nonso Okpala of the VFD Group, which mirrors BGL’s entrepreneurial spirit with its expansion into fintech, entertainment, and artifi – cial intelligence.

Similarly, Laide Agboola, a former Finance Ministry stalwart, now steers the Purple Group, renowned for landmark developments such as the Maryland Mall and Purple Lekki in Lagos. Other luminaries include Kayode Fadahunsi of Prosperis Group, coarchitect of Nigeria’s first NGX-listed Infrastructure Fund, and Ismael Ebodaghe, a distinguished capital market lawyer.

Even in the public sector and distressed industries, BGL’s fingerprints are evident. For instance, Cornelius Oboh’s team was instrumental in reviving Daar Communications, owners of RayPower and AIT.

