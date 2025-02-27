B’faso, Niger, Mali’s Ecowas Exit Increases Burden On Nigerian Military –CAS

Share

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar says the recent withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has placed more burden on the Nigerian military.

He said this yesterday at the opening of the First Quarter Meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, and Commanders in Abuja.

Abubakar said the withdrawal of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) from the existing security frameworks had disrupted the existing security frameworks in the region.

According to him, this development has direct implications for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which plays a crucial role in countering Boko Haram and ISWAP across Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

The military chief said: “With AES member states opting out and Chad considering withdrawal, the MNJTF’s capacity to conduct joint operations is now significantly affected.

“As a result, the burden on the Armed Forces of Nigeria to support the MNJTF will increase, demanding a more robust, agile, and adaptive response from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

