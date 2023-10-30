Israel Freezes Tax Revenues For Palestinian Authority

BERLIN, GERMANY – MARCH 16: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) speak to the media following talks at the Chancellery on March 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Netanyahu’s one-day visit to Berlin is being accompanied by protests, including both by people angry over Israel’s policies towards Palestinians as well as those critical of possible new legislation in Israel supported by Netanyahu that would undermine the independence and the power of Israel’s Supreme Court, effectively curtailing democracy in Israel. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s Finance Minister on Monday froze the transfer of tax revenues amounting to some $188 million monthly to the Palestinian Authority (PA).
Tax revenues were collected on behalf of Ramallah-based authority on Palestinian imports, and exports totaling some $188 million monthly
According to Smotrich, the funds will be withheld over the failure of the Ramallah-based authority to condemn an Oct. 7. cross-border attack by the Hamas group into Israeli territory, which began the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“The PA didn’t see fit to distance itself from these barbarian actions, and officials in the authority even expressed support for the awful massacre,” Smotrich, a far-right Cabinet minister, said in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.
“Furthermore, the PA is acting against Israel at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice,” he said.
There was no comment yet from the Palestinian Authority on the Israeli move.
READ ALSO:
- Israeli Military Announces 199 Kidnapped By Hamas
- Israel Denies Un Officials Visas After Guterres’ Hamas Attack Comments
- Israeli PM Describes France Protests As ‘Antisemitic’
The tax revenues known in Palestine and Israel as Maqasa are collected by the Israeli government on behalf of the Palestinian Authority on Palestinian imports and exports. Israel in return earns a commission of 3% of collected revenues.
The tax revenues collected are estimated at around $188 million every month, for which tax revenues represent the main source of income for the Palestinian Authority.
The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Nearly 9,850 people have been killed in the conflict, including 8,306 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.