Beyond The Victory: Crafting Enduring Blueprint For Anambra’s Taiwan-Dubai Dream

Victory, though sweet, is only the preface to a book yet to be written. On November 8, when Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo was resoundingly re-elected as the Governor of Anambra State, a wave of justified joy swept through the land. Soludo won in all 21 local government areas, 320 out of 326 wards, securing 422,664 votes, with a significant margin over his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), who garnered 99,445 votes. Soludo was returned by approximately 73% of the voters.

This measure of winning is unprecedented in the history of the governorship elections in the state. Thus, the congratulations and celebration were deserved—a validation of faith, a fulfilment of hope, a reward for collective grit and resilience of a people determined to get it right and be on the right path. Several factors contributed to Soludo’s winning.

The zoning arrangement in Anambra State, which favoured the South, worked in his favour. His victory ensured continuity and avoided disrupting the zoning arrangement. Soludo’s first term performance earned him widespread goodwill, particularly in rural communities. His achievements, such as infrastructure development, security improvements, economic growth, fiscal sustainability, free education, and health care, contributed to his popularity and resonated with the people.

His political platform, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has a strong party structure in all the 21 local governments and 326 wards, giving Soludo an unmatched reach in voter registration. He also enjoyed elite endorsement. Prominent businessmen and politicians, including Prince Arthur Eze, Ebuka Onunkwo, Sir Emeka Offor, and Dr. Chris Ngige, endorsed Soludo’s re-election. Local communities collectively endorsed him and donated to his campaign fund.

This support provided financial muscle and social legitimacy, amplifying APGA’s outreach. Soludo’s victory was a victory foretold. Even though expected, the celebration was widespread. Yet, beneath the confetti and congratulatory speeches lies a pressing question: what comes after victory? Beyond the hoopla of renewal lies a sober, sacred obligation to build an Anambra that transcends personal ambition and situational governance. It is a moment not just for celebration, but for clarity.

A moment for Soludo not simply to repeat the successes of his past roadmap, but to craft an enduring blueprint that will bring life to our Taiwan-Dubai dream—a dream of industrial prowess, efficient governance, strategic innovation, and a globally competitive people, which I believe is achievable deep down in my heart. To achieve this dream, short-term policies are not enough. What is demanded is the discipline, determination, and audacity to build a visionary and resilient institution—one that outlives Soludo’s administration and becomes an incubator for future stewards of Anambra’s destiny.

I propose the establishment of an Anambra Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, or any similar institution by another name that will be a mandatory hub for leadership development, governance, education, and ideological grooming for all who aspire to serve the state, whether in elective or appointive capacities.

Beyond the feel-good analogies of victory being as thrilling as the Mbaise man’s first walk through Enugu, or the Ibadan man’s first day at the VIO office in Lagos, or the Hausa delegation to the UK admiring a lamp post or the miracle on ice when the US Olympic hockey team defeated the Soviet Union 4-3 in the medal round winning the gold medal in 1980 or the French Revolutionaries storming the Bastille Prison, marking the beginning of the French Revolution or Nelson Mandela’s ANCs election victory, marking the end of apartheid and Nelson Mandela release from prison or Barack Obama’s 2008 US Presidential Election when he defeated John McCain, winning 365 electoral votes and becoming the first African American President of the United States. Soludo’s landslide victory securing 422,464 votes is rather a call to institutionalise that thrill into a constant rhythm of purpose.

Being a scholar and intellectual, Soludo must go out of his way to do more to keep the dream and vision alive. He must birth a leadership legacy that reorganises the political culture of Anambra and sets it on a disciplined path towards growth and development, where public office is not a reward, but a mission to serve and elevate the state to greater heights.

The proposed institute should become a statutory requirement—backed by law. Its mandate: to train, guide, and nurture future Anambrarians in the character, philosophy, discipline, and vision required sustaining governance beyond personalities. It should be mandatory not only for political aspirants but for senior and middle-level civil servants, and even those seeking federal appointments from Anambra.

That is how you stop the tragic cycle of experimenting with inexperienced newcomers every election cycle. Dubai and Taiwan didn’t rise by accident. They rose on the back of deliberate leadership training, institutional memory, long-term policy consistency, and an unflinching embrace of merit. Anambra must do the same.

The vision of becoming Africa’s Taiwan or Dubai cannot rest on one man alone—it must rest on a system strong enough to sustain it beyond the visionary. The sweetness of Soludo’s victory will fade. But a legacy built on bold institutionalisation will not. Now is the time to translate emotion into motion. Converting our feelings into action.

Using our emotions to fuel productivity and motivation. To turn the high of election triumph into the grit of governance. To build the bridge that takes us from periodic applause to permanent applause that will transform the euphoria of success into tangible outcomes, growth, and positive change.

Let this opportunity of the second term not merely be louder, but deeper. Let it be the time Soludo transforms from a successful governor to a historic builder of systems. So that long after he leaves office, generations of Anambra leaders will continue to walk through a door he didn’t just open—but designed, framed, and fortified for a sustainable and prosperous homeland.