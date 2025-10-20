‘Beyond The Mask’ Book Launch Inspires Self-Discovery, Courage

It was an evening of deep reflection and inspiration, as author and transformational coach, Mrs Mudupe Eka, unveiled her new book, “Beyond the Mask: A Journey to Discovering Your Authentic Identity”, at Almara Hall, Daystar Centre, Oregun, Lagos at the weekend. More than a book launch, the event became what participants described as a “movement for authenticity and purpose,” drawing family, friends, mentors and thought leaders together.

Welcoming guests to the event, Mrs. Eka said ‘Beyond the Mask’ was inspired by the realization that many people live beneath their true potential because they hide behind social expectations.

“Today is more than a book launch. It’s a celebration of truth, transformation, and courage. “Too many of us are living beneath our potential because we’ve learned to hide who we really are. “This book is an honest conversation, not about me, but about all of us.” she added.

Eka thanked her family, the Wise Up Foundation team, and all who supported the project, expressing hope that the book would “stir something real and lasting” in every reader.