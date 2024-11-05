Beyond Politics: Kenneth Okonkwo’s Criticism Of Bianca Ojukwu’s Appointment

Share

The one reason I am writing this opinion is because I cannot sit back and watch the blasphemy of Kenneth Okonkwo and his ilk unfold before me without a measured response.

Okonkwo must still be living in bondage otherwise; I see no reason why he cannot rise beyond his primitive perspective to see what is good for Nigeria.

His recent outburst against President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointments, particularly that of Bianca Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, reeks of sexism, bigotry and political antagonism. President Tinubu is aware of Bianca’s political affiliation before zeroing in on her for her new role.

As such, Okonkwo’s allegations that Ojukwu’s appointment is a tactical move to capture the South East, rather than a genuine effort to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign affairs, are not just baseless, trash and divisive, but also reckless.

Otherwise, he should be more concerned with meritocracy over mediocrity. Bianca Ojukwu is a highly qualified diplomat with a background in law and international relations.

Her impressive resume includes serving as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana and Spain, as well as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organization. Her expertise in diplomacy and international relations makes her very suitable for her new position.

Ojukwu’s appointment can be seen as a strategic move to bolster Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy particularly now that we need more soft power tactics to gain the trust and confidence of our allies.

Her influence and connections on the world stage can help to foster cooperation and understanding between the Federal Government and the South East.

This is not about political self-aggrandizement, as Okonkwo suggests, but about leveraging Ojukwu’s expertise to benefit Nigerians as a whole. It’s essential to look beyond the politics of Ojukwu’s appointment and consider her potential to make

a positive impact on Nigeria’s foreign affairs. Her experience and expertise can help to enhance Nigeria’s international relations, strengthen relationships with other countries, particularly in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Promote regional cooperation, foster cooperation between the Federal Government and the South East, addressing regional challenges and promoting economic development.

Her choice as Foreign Affairs Minister will empower women in leadership: Inspire women to hold influential roles in Nigerian politics.

In conclusion, Bianca Ojukwu’s appointment as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is a strategic move that can bring significant benefits to Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy.

Okonkwo’s concerns about political motivations are pedestrian, unreasonable and cannot diminish Mrs. Ojukwu’s potential to make a positive impact for Nigeria on the world stage.

As Nigeria navigates the complexities of international relations, Ojukwu’s expertise, experience and personality as a cultural icon makes her an invaluable asset to the country’s diplomatic efforts. Okonkwo’s bigotry and antagonism only serve to undermine Nigeria’s progress. To further emphasise the significance of Ojukwu’s appointment, consider the following:

– Her diplomatic experience will facilitate effective communication and negotiation with international partners.

– Her familiarity with regional dynamics will enhance cooperation between the Federal Government and the South East.

– Her leadership will inspire a new generation of women in Nigerian politics. In light of these benefits, it’s crucial to recognise the value of Bianca Ojukwu’s appointment and dismiss Okonkwo’s unfounded criticisms for what it is – trash. By doing so, we can focus on supporting Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts and promoting progress for all Nigerians.

