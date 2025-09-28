Beyond Percentages: Kano Leads In NECO With 70, 000 Passes

When the National Examinations Council (NECO) announced the results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examinations, the air was filled with debates across the country. Some states celebrated high pass rates, others pointed to raw figures. But one fact stood tall above the noise: Kano State produced more successful candidates than any other state in Nigeria.

The power of numbers

From the data released by NECO, 136,762 candidates sat for the examinations in Kano State, the highest from any state. Out of this number, 68,159 secured at least five credits, including English and Mathematics.

To put this in perspective, one in every 12 successful candidates across Nigeria came from Kano alone. The scale is unmatched. The result cements Kano’s place not just as a centre of commerce, but also as a giant of education.

Abia’s shine vs Kano’s strength

On the other hand, Abia State grabbed headlines for its high percentage performance. With 11,260 candidates, Abia recorded 9,381 passes, a remarkable 83.31% pass rate — the highest in the country.

But when the debate shifts from percentages to raw numbers, the picture changes dramatically. Kano produced more than seven times the number of successful students that Abia did. In the larger context of Nigeria’s education system, the impact of Kano’s achievement is far greater.

Lagos and Oyo in the race

Lagos, with 93,092 candidates, produced 67,007 passes, coming close to Kano. Oyo, with 81,121 candidates, produced 48,742 passes. These are impressive figures, but they still place Kano in the lead.

Despite handling the largest candidate population in the country — a challenge in itself — Kano managed to outperform even Lagos by absolute numbers of successful candidates.

Why Kano’s success matters

Education experts argue that percentages alone do not tell the full story. A smaller state may record higher ratios, but its contribution to Nigeria’s human capital remains limited.

Kano’s numbers show success at scale, a far more significant measure for a country with a massive youth population. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has often tied this progress to his administration’s reforms.

From recruiting thousands of teachers, to rehabilitating classrooms, increasing education funding, and introducing scholarship schemes, the Yusuf government has made education a top priority.

These efforts are not just producing results in statistics — they are opening doors of opportunity for tens of thousands of young people across Kano State.

The national context

Out of the 1.36 million candidates nationwide, 818,492 passed with five credits including English and Mathematics. By contributing 68,159 of those passes, Kano’s role is indispensable. The state accounts for more than eight per cent of all the successful students in Nigeria this year. So, while Abia can rightly celebrate its top pass rate, the story of Nigeria’s education in 2025 cannot be told without highlighting Kano. The state has demonstrated that size, access, and success can go hand in hand.

In the end, percentages show efficiency, but numbers show impact. And by that measure, Kano stands tall leading the country in the production of successful NECO candidates and proving that reforms in education can deliver results at scale.