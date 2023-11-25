Beyond Onaism, As ‘Best Of Ife At 30’ Exhibition Holds In Lagos

Works by some of the leading voices in the Nigerian visual art scene would be on display in a rare exhibition to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Best of Ife’. The project, ‘Best of Ife’, is a group art exhibition of the alumni of Fine Art Department, University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State. In this exhibition to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Best of Ife’, tagged ‘Best of Ife at 30’, leading artists such as Kunle Filani, Tola Wewe, Victor Ekpuk, Mufu Onifade, Tunde Ogunlaye, Olojo-Kosoko, and over 40 other artists who are alumni of the Ife Art school, covering different generations of the five decades of Ife Art School, will be showcasing their works.

The week-long ‘Best of Ife @30’ exhibition, themed “Beyond Onaism”, opens at 2pm, on Sunday, December 3, at Fobally Art World Africa, Lekki, Lagos, and runs till Saturday, 9th. Speaking at a Press Conference announcing the show, especially on the choice of the theme, renowned artist and Professor of Visual Arts and Aesthetics, African American University, Porto Novo and Canada, and one of the initiators of ‘Best of Ife’, Kunle Filani, explained that the concept of ‘Onaism’ came into existence when the “Ona group of artists started their form and content experiments by reinventing indigenous motifs in their design consciousness.

Ona commenced with so much energy that it soon became a movement that is not limited to only Ife art graduates, but widespread among Nigerian artists.” He added that the ‘Best of Ife’ exhibition began in 1993 , “to serve as a constant reminder to the Ife art graduates that while ‘Onaism’ as an art concept should thrive, the art school should not be pigeonholed. Therefore, any artist who exemplified innovation and consistency was encouraged to follow such personal trends. The Best of Ife yearly Exhibitions ran for many years anchored by remarkable individual and collective Ife art graduates.

“The Ife Art graduates are now well-established among Contemporary artists all over the globe. “They have excelled in stylistic articulation and the use of new and iconic materials. The content of their works continues to promote socio-political ideologies and didactic intellectualization of indigenous concepts.” According to Filani who was co-curator of the maiden edition of ‘Best of Ife’ in 1993, with Don Akatapo, “Fine and Applied Arts Department is one of the culture-oriented disciplines that nurture the intellectualisation of people’s customs, norms, and beliefs.

The Fine Arts Department became full-fledged in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree having hitherto produced a handful of students who graduated from the Faculty of Education. “It is therefore safe to say that the Art Department of the University of Ife; now Obafemi Awolowo University, has produced graduates spanning five decades.” He noted that the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile Ife, Nigeria has a motto that promotes indigenous knowledge, adding that “For Learning and Culture” became “a living mantra in the consciousness of an average OAU student and alumni.

Indigenous knowledge suited more the students and graduates whose courses of study are culture-specific. Fine and Applied Arts Department is one of the culture-oriented disciplines that nurture the intellectualization of people’s customs, norms, and beliefs. It is therefore important that both the lecturers and students imbibe the culture-conscious spirit while articulating and reinventing established knowledge.” Also speaking at the conference, curator of the ‘Best of Ife’ @ 30’ exhibition, Ayoola Mudasiru, said over 50 works are expected to be on display as over 40 artists have registered to participate in the exhibition.

“The works are over 50 because we are collecting at least two works from each artist considering the size,” he said, adding that each artist comes with his or her own art work in various media. The Creative Director of Fobally Art World Africa, Folasade Abiola, said, they are “super excited to host the exhibition. This is because Ife alumni are known for the great work that they’re doing within the arts industry. Fobally Art gallery is super excited to identify with Ife alumni. And looking at ‘Onaism’ and what they have been doing for the past 30 years, it’s remarkable.

“Globally, they have recognition, locally as a nation, they are recognized. “So, what we should look forward to is the great work of arts that you don’t see on the streets, you’ve not seen in galleries. So, people should be expecting something different, something unique when it comes to the arts. The collaboration is in line with our mandate as a promoter of Africa contemporary arts and the artists for global visibility.”