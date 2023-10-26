Beyond limits africa set to hold Digital innovation forum

Beyond Limits, in partnership with key stakeholders in tech, business, and creative ecosystem, has announced the forthcoming D.I.C.E (Digital Innovation & Creative Excellence) mixer themed “Solve for Africa: Co- Creating a Tech-Enabled Fu- ture.” According to the organiser, the gathering, slated for Wednesday, November 8, 2023, aimed at bridging knowledge gaps, catalysing collective action, and empowering Africa’s burgeoning tech community, will span two enlightening hours and a networking cocktail.

“Africa, often revered as the ‘cradle of civilisation,’ holds the key to untapped potential amidst its challenges. From healthcare disparities to economic inequality, the pressing question remains: How can technology be the potent catalyst to bring about positive transformation? “We are at the cusp of a technological in Africa.

Harnessing this potential requires collective effort, innovation, and synergy among diverse stakeholders,” remarked Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, the convener of DICE and Founder of Beyond Limits. Notably, Ehimuan, who recently transitioned from her role as the Director for West Africa at Google, after a notable 12-year tenure, is now focused on driving digital transformation across Africa and growing the African tech ecosystem.

A stellar lineup of industry leaders and pioneers, including the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Founder of MainStreet Technologies, Funke Opeke, and the General Partner at Ventures Platform and Chairman of Board, Lagos Angel Network, Kola Aina, are expected to grace the event to share insights, deliberate on industry trends, and spotlight innovative strategies.

“The event is interspersed with a range of features includ- ing pre and post-event network- ing sessions allowing attendees to connect and exchange ideas. Fireside chats, AMA sessions, lightning talks, and spoken word and music performances will serve to inspire, invigorate, and illuminate the audience, all with a keen focus on the ecosystem.

The ambiance promises to be organic, personal, and exclusive, ensuring that attendees depart feeling inspired, armed with fresh ideas, and empowered by new strategic connections. “We aim to convene the brightest minds, provide a melting pot of ideas, and in- spire attendees to co-create a brighter, tech-driven future for Africa,” Ehimuan added.