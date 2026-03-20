‘Beyond IWD Celebration: Lagos Women Demand Action As Old Promises Remain Unfulfilled’

On a warm March afternoon at the Mainland Local Government Council in Lagos, the air was filled with applause, laughter, and quiet reflection as over 150 women from different walks of life gathered—not just to celebrate, but to be seen, heard, and remembered. ‘

The occasion was the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration organised by the Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care, with support from the Evoca Foundation and the Nommontu Foundation.

Though globally marked on March 8, the event—held on March 17—underscored a broader truth: for many women, one day is not enough. With the theme “Give to Gain,” the gathering went beyond celebration. It became a platform for advocacy, accountability, and hope.

A celebration rooted in reality

For many attendees, the event was deeply personal. Mothers, traders, young graduates, and community leaders sat side by side, listening to messages that affirmed their struggles and potential. “We are here to celebrate women,” said Hajia Muftiat Bajulaiye, founder of Womenfold Global Aid Foundation and a guest speaker.

“To remind them how intelligent, industrious, and powerful they are—and to help them discover their hidden potential.” Her message resonated with women like Aisha, a petty trader from the Mainland community, who said the event made her feel “recognised for the first time in a long while.” But beneath the celebration was a sobering reality: many of the challenges women face remain unresolved.

A call on govt to fulfil unkept promises

At the heart of the event was a clear and urgent message from Bella Akhagba, founder and Executive Director of the Bella Foundation: government must move from promises to action. “International Women’s Day is not just to celebrate achievements,” she said.

“It is also to reawaken government commitments—those things that are supposed to be done for women but have not been done.”

Among the key issues she highlighted were:

*Low political representation of women: Despite the widely advocated 30 per cent affirmative action, women remain underrepresented in Nigeria’s decision-making spaces at state and national levels.

*Limited access to economic empowerment: Many women, especially at the grassroots, struggle to access loans, grants, or seed funding due to systemic barriers.

*Gaps in girls’ education: Economic hardship continues to push girls out of school, while access to alternative education systems remains limited.

*Child marriage and its consequences: Early marriage continues to rob girls of education and opportunities, perpetuating cycles of poverty.

*Healthcare accessibility: High costs and systemic barriers still prevent many women from accessing quality maternal and reproductive healthcare.

“These are not new conversations,” Akhagba noted. “But they are still urgent.”

Why this celebration matters

International Women’s Day remains a critical global observance, aligned with broader frameworks like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5: Gender Equality. At the local level, however, its significance goes even deeper.

Dr. Bashiru Bisoye Emilagba, a youth leader in the community, described the day as a rare opportunity to acknowledge the unseen labour of women. “They are the ones who groom the leaders we celebrate today—presidents, governors, professionals,” he said. “This day is to remind them that their sacrifices are seen and valued.”

For organisers, the intention was clear: to create a safe and empowering space where women could reflect, learn, and connect.

Empowerment as pathway to change

Central to the event was the idea that investing in women is not charity – it is strategy. “When you give to women, you gain,” Akhagba explained. “You gain development, reduce poverty, and build stronger communities.”

Speakers emphasised practical steps women can take, including:

*Pursuing skills acquisition and vocational training

*Building financial intelligence and independence

*Engaging in mentorship, especially for younger girls

*Prioritising healthcare and mental wellness

*Breaking gender stereotypes and societal limitations Bajulaiye highlighted the importance of economic participation. “Don’t just stay at home. Make sure you have a stable source of income. Equip yourself so that when opportunities come, you are ready.”

The event also spotlighted existing initiatives, including collaborations with government agencies to provide training in data analysis, web design, and other digital skills—areas increasingly critical in today’s economy.

Bridging gap between policy, reality

While acknowledging some progress—such as alternative schooling options for girls who dropped out due to pregnancy or economic hardship— Akhagba stressed that these efforts are still insufficient. “One school in a location is not enough,” she said.

“A girl in Makoko may not be able to access a school in another part of Lagos due to transportation challenges.” Her call was for decentralised, community-based solutions that bring opportunities closer to those who need them most.

Similarly, in healthcare, she pointed out that financial barriers still prevent women from accessing essential services, particularly maternal care. “You still have to deposit money before receiving treatment in many places. That should not be the case,” she added.

Benefits for Women—and Society

The broader message of the day was clear: empowering women benefits everyone. Research and global development frameworks consistently show that when women are educated, healthy, and economically empowered:

*Families become more stable

*Children receive better education and care

*Communities experience lower crime rates

*Economies grow more sustainably

This aligns with global advocacy efforts by organisations like the United Nations, which emphasise that gender equality is not just a women’s issue—it is a societal imperative. Changing Mindsets, One Woman at a Time Beyond policies and programmes, the event also focused on changing mindsets.

Women were encouraged to support one another, celebrate each other’s successes, and reject internalised stereotypes. “Be a reason another woman is happy,” Bajulaiye urged. “Don’t pull others down—lift them up.” The emphasis on mentorship and community support highlighted a powerful truth: transformation often begins at the grassroots.

Looking Ahead: The next steps

For the Bella Foundation, the event is not an endpoint but part of a larger journey. Akhagba outlined a vision for the next five to 10 years that includes:

*Increased political participation of women, driven by advocacy campaigns such as the “Empty Seat Campaign”; expanded access to education, especially for vulnerable girls as well as greater investment in women-focused healthcare services.

*Scaling up empowerment programmes, including skills training and financial inclusion initiatives. She also expressed optimism about the future of women’s leadership in Nigeria. “I see women occupying more positions,” she said. “If not President, then Vice President. It will happen.”

A collective responsibility

As the event drew to a close, there was a shared sense of purpose among participants. The celebration had done more than honour women—it had reignited a movement.

From the organisers to the speakers and attendees, the message was consistent: progress requires collective action—from government, communities, and women themselves.

For many, the day ended not just with smiles, but with renewed determination. Because in the words that defined the gathering, when you give to women, you gain—not just as individuals, but as a nation.