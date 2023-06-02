Beyond Issue Of CPR, The Kiss Of Death Is About Love, Ambition –Akinrowo

Recently, your outfit, Riveting Integrated Entertainment Limited, unveiled its latest project, “The Kiss of Death,” a feature film that seeks to draw attention to cardiopulmonary resuscitation, known as CPR. When should we expect principal photography on the film to begin?

Principal photography started on May 26, 2023. We shot a few scenes in Lagos before proceeding to the North for the rest of the shoot.

Why is it so important to do a film like this?

When I first heard the story, I was seriously intrigued, because I saw how much harm ignorance mixed with religion can inflict on people, both perpetrators of violence and their victims. Later I got together with my friend who introduced the story to me, one thing led to another, we called a few industry friends together, had a script conference, and from there I took up the challenge to go write the screenplay. And here we are.

Beyond the issue of CPR, what really is the idea behind it?

At the end of the day, in developing the script, I explored other motivations for each of the characters, and so we have love and ambition as sub-themes and sub-plots in the story.

What is the story, ‘The Kiss of Death’, about?

Inspired by a true story, ‘The Kiss of Death’ revolves around the life of Tony, a young Lagosian who finds himself posted to a predominantly Muslim region in northern Nigeria for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Tony’s character embodies the essence of selflessness and compassion, as he goes beyond societal boundaries to help others in need. One fateful day, Tony encounters Al- imah, a Muslim female student suffering from fainting spells due to her anemic condition.

Drawing from his own experiences with asthma and breathlessness, Tony instinctively perform mouth- to-mouth resuscitation on Alimah, unknowingly setting off a chain of events with monumental consequences. The movie’s title, ‘The Kiss of Death,’ encapsulates the severe repercussions Tony faces as a result of his well-intentioned act in a culturally different environment.

The narrative delves deep into the complexities of cultural and religious dynamics, highlighting the sacrifices one makes in the pursuit of kindness.

Why is it so important to get a foreign director for the film?

For me, I’ve always wanted to see our indigenous stories through the eyes of foreign practitioners. Think of movies like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Hotel Rwanda’, ‘The Rise and Fall of Idi Amin’, and so on. Our stories transcend our immediate environment when they’re told by people who are not experiencing our realities directly. Not just us in Africa, but also India, as in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. I would like to see what we can achieve with ‘The Kiss of Death’ with a foreign storyteller handling it.

Who are some of the leading actors that will feature in the film?

I would like to keep the full list under wraps; however, there are a few we can list already. Being a Northern story, we have a preponderance of Northern actors like Sani Danja, Maryam Booth, and more. We also have Southern veterans like Francis Onwochei and budding stars like Moshood Fattah and Emeka Nwagbaraocha. By the way, we will be introducing tomorrow’s star, Chidinma Nechi. She is playing the support female.

‘The Kiss of Death’ began as a collaborative venture between Riverting Integrated Entertainment Limited and True Life Productions, a Lagos-based entertainment company. However, with the support of Optiva Capital Partners, the movie has transformed into an awe-inspiring reality, attracting attention both locally and internationally. Can you shed more light on this?

Yes, it began as a collaborative effort with my friends Bisi Adigun and Wole Adeniyi. We set up a company to help us realise the dream. We pushed the idea for two years without success until an old friend of mine who runs Optiva Capital Partners heard about the idea and decided to throw his weight behind it. Here we are.

Beyond ‘The Kiss of Death’, how will this partnership drive the Nigerian movie industry in particular, and filmmaking in general?

We are hoping this partnership will be profitable for all involved. We hope our plans pan out and that both the public and the critics accept the outcome.

What should the people expect in terms of distribution?

We are exploring all available options for distribution. We will consider what we judge to be the best of the options when that time comes.

In 2020, Riverting Integrated Entertainment produced the stage play ‘Kurunmi’ by Ola Rotimi, with plan was to take it to six venues around the South West. In fact, the first show was done in Abeokuta, in February, and other venues were supposed to follow in March and April, but the COVID-19 lockdown and several other factors prevented that from happening. Are there plans to revisit it?

Yes we hope to revisit it at some point. It was very sad when we couldn’t play to a wider audience back in 2020, but we do hope that we will be able find the right support and bring back that particular production of ‘Kurunmi’.

After ‘The Kiss of Death’ what should we expect next from Riverting Integrated Entertainment Limited?

After ‘The Kiss of Death’ we have a slate of other productions. We are hoping this one will open the door for all the other projects we have in the pipeline.