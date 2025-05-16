Beyond Imagination: From Chrisland Schools’ students, inspiring display of creativity

Share

This year’s joint art exhibition by Chrisland Schools, showcasing works by students of the prestigious school, again brought to the fore the power of the creative art – visual art – to not only convey messages and emotions but also offer thought-provoking and inspiring insight and projection into the future.

The exhibition aptly themed “Beyond Imagination: Expressing the Future Through Art”, and held penultimate Saturday at the serene Adeline Art Gallery, Ilupeju, Lagos, featured over 100 works in various media, including Acrylic on Canvas, Charcoal on Paper, Gouache on Card, Ink on Paper, Pen on Paper, Pencil, Pastel on Card, Acrylic on Paper, Yarn on Wood, Watercolour on Paper, Oil Pastels on Paper, Graphite on Paper, and Poster colour on Chipboard, as well as Tie and Dye, Bleached Fabrics and photography.

The diversity in media, styles, and perspectives underscores the versatility and depth of the students’ talents.

The works elicit a wide array of interpretations, including their concerns about the world today, visions of hope, need for peace among other issues.

Also, the works reflect deep thought, strong emotion, and unique vision. They underscore the fact that Art is a powerful language that speaks without words, and allows the artists to express what they feel, what they think, and what they dream. The titles on the works on display underscores this. From ‘Neverland’, ‘In Full Bloom’, ‘Kaleidoscopic She’, ‘Menace of Kidnapping’ ‘Nightfall Over the Lagoon’, to ‘Status of Liberty’, ‘Abstract Africa’, ‘Banana Plantation’, ‘Hungry Relaxation’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Imagine’, Reach Your Goal’, ‘Hands on Deck’, ‘Culture,

My Pride’, ‘Silent Struggles’, ‘Fragments of Thought’, ‘Village Melody’, ‘Checkmate’, ‘Hearts Horizon’, ‘Garden of Edem’, ‘Strength of a Family’, ‘Dark Paradise’, ‘Natures Beauty’, ‘Beauty of Chaos’, and ‘Elephant Silhouette’, among others. Some of the works such as ‘African Queen’, ‘Vintage Melony’, ‘Midnight Jazz’, ‘Life is Good’, ‘Serenade of the Lily’, ‘Midnight Moon’, ‘Beyond the moon light’, ‘Midnight Stars’, ‘The Beauty of Love’, among others, take on love, rhythmic and musical tone.

As Taiwo George-Taylor, a celebrated visual artist and the art exhibition reviewer, noted in his remark at the exhibition opening, Art is more than decoration, it is more than a beautiful painting on a wall or a drawing in a sketchbook.

“Art is a language — a powerful language that speaks without words. It allows us to express what we feel, what we think, and what we dream. And when we dare to push past what we already know — when we go beyond imagination — we unlock ideas that can shape the world,” he said.

“The theme of this exhibition is not just poetic — it is a challenge. It is an invitation to break the boundaries of what we think is possible. Going beyond imagination means asking bold questions: What if? Why not? What else can I see? It means refusing to settle for the ordinary, and instead reaching for something new, something daring, and something meaningful.”

He added, “Throughout history, great artists, inventors, and thinkers have walked this very path. They imagined flying before airplanes existed. They imagined freedom before society allowed it. They imagined beauty in places others saw nothing. They went beyond imagination — and they changed the world.

“And today, here at Adeline Gallery, I see the same spirit in each of you. The artworks displayed here at the gallery are not just creative — they are courageous. They reflect deep thought, strong emotion, and unique vision. And that is what art should do — it should challenge, it should inspire, and it should open our minds to new ways of seeing.”

To the exhibiting students, he said: “Beyond imagination is also where growth happens. It is where you begin to not just create art, but to create impact. Whether you become a professional artist, a designer, an architect, or pursue something completely different, your ability to imagine beyond the present will always be your strength.

“Imagination is the beginning. Going beyond imagination — that is the journey. A journey that I hope each of you will embrace with open hearts and curious minds.”

Similarly, the Principal of Chrisland School and Coordinator of the exhibition, Kolawole Cole Bewaji, in his remark, noted that “Art is the heartbeat of human expression, and today, we celebrate a remarkable milestone in our commitment to nurturing well-rounded learners at Chrisland School.

“The 2025 Chrisland Schools Art Exhibition is an evidence to the exceptional vision of our Chairman and Founder, whose dream for an all-round child education continues to manifest in extraordinary ways. This event is yet another evidence of that vision-one that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and innovation among our learners.”

Bewaji also noted that Art is not just an aesthetic pursuit, stressing that “it is an avenue for personal and professional success. “

Earlier in her address at the event, the Managing Director of Chrisland Schools, Mrs Ibironke Adeyemi, commended the young artists who worked tirelessly with their paintings and drawings, noting that many of the students are really special and talented not only in arts but in their academics.

“At Chrisland Schools, we appreciate talent, and we know children have different gifts from God, this art exhibition is to motivate them so that they can go higher in life and I believe this will be a challenge for them.”

Commenting on the works on display at the exhibition, renowned artist, scholar and former Provost, Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Professor Kunle Filani, described the quality and originality of the works as astounding, noting that “some could easily pass for professional art. It’s clear these students are being mentored in the right direction.”

He said the initiative has instilled a growing sense of professionalism in the young artists.

“Some works are already tagged and up for sale. That’s a step toward building a sustainable creative career from a young age,” Filani said.

Also, commenting on the exhibition, notable artist and Chairman, Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Lagos State Chapter, Prince Kolawole Olojo-Kosoko, said: “This is the beginning of a creative revolution. These young artists are not just painting; they’re asking bold questions through art.”

Similarly, Dr. Gbadamosi Adefemi, a visual artist and Guinness World Record holder for creating the largest painting by an individual, also commended the management of Chrisland Schools for the exhibition, and the quality of works on display. “I am completely blown away. I’m definitely picking up a few pieces today,” he said.

“Parents must support this kind of talent. I’m a doctor and an artist; it’s possible to be both,” he added.

‘Beyond Imagination’ is a celebration of creativity and the transformative power of art.

