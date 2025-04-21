Beyond Headlines: Gombe’s Steady Progress In Basic Education

Share

In the journey of nation-building, it’s easy to see people sensationalise a visible crack in the wall while ignoring the solid foundation steadily being laid beneath. A recent newspaper analysis alleging the neglect of a primary school in a community in Billiri LGA of Gombe State is a case in point.

While the good intentions of such reporting are appreciated, it is equally important to place facts over emotions and context over snapshots. We owe it to the public to always tell the whole story, not just a part of it.

In 2019, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, came into office with a clear and ambitious vision: to transform the education sector in Gombe State and lay the foundation for a knowledge-driven society. Although, he did not promise miracles, he promised commitment, action, and results. And he has delivered, steadily and deliberately.

It is a known fact that for decades, Gombe state’s education system groaned under the weight of poor infrastructure, untrained teachers, and low enrolment.

These problems weren’t created overnight, and they certainly cannot be resolved overnight. But in less than six years, the Inuwa Yahaya administration has made measurable progress that cannot be dismissed by an isolated picture of a dilapidated school, especially one that is among those in the queue for potential rehabilitation.

Let us be honest: The school in question, which went viral for its reported lack of roofing and windows, is part of the inherited rot—an unfortunate but undeniable reality of the state’s educational landscape before the coming of the present administration.

However, to suggest that this single school is a reflection of the government’s failure is not just misleading; it is unjust to the thousands of pupils across Gombe who are now learning in newly built or renovated classrooms, thanks to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s targeted investments in education.

From the outset of his administration, Governor Yahaya recognised that no society can rise above the quality of its education system. Yes, he inherited a sector plagued by years of decay. But rather than offer excuses or shift blame, the governor rolled up his sleeves and set out to fix the rot.

His first bold move was to declare a state of emergency and significantly increase budgetary allocation to the education sector to ensure that the right resources were deployed to where they were needed most. This deliberate action has paved the way for massive infrastructural development across all levels of education in the state.

Today, across the 114 wards of Gombe State, no community has been left behind in the ongoing educational renewal. About 2,000 classrooms have been constructed or renovated across the 11 Local Government Areas, ensuring that children can learn in safe, conducive, and inspiring environments. This isn’t just about paint and plaster; it’s about restoring hope and setting new standards.

In Billiri Local Government Area, for instance, the impact is both wide and deep. New classroom blocks have been constructed or renovated in primary and junior secondary schools across various communities, including Sikirit, Billiri Central, Latede, Latur, Tal, Tudu, and Ayaba. The schools have not only been rebuilt with quality materials but also equipped with essential facilities such as offices, stores, and toilets.

Renovation works have equally breathed new life into older schools in places like Sabonlayi Baganje and Popandi Kwaya and a brand-new Federal Staff School and a six-classroom block in Kulgul. Even nomadic and ECCDE schools in remote areas like Tudu and Ayaba have seen infrastructural improvements.

This is not the work of a government that ignores its responsibilities. This is the hallmark of a government that is systematic in its approach; one that prioritises, plans, and executes with precision.

Every single ward has felt the impact of this administration’s Midas touch on education. This level of equity and commitment is rare, and it must be acknowledged.

Education experts have observed that these efforts are already yielding results. Pupils and students are performing better in a more conducive learning environment. Teachers are more motivated. Parents are enrolling their children in public schools in growing numbers. The ripple effect is real—and it’s positive.

While criticism is a healthy part of governance, it must be rooted in fairness. To cherry-pick a structure already on the government’s radar and amplify it as a symbol of neglect is akin to judging a book by its torn cover—ignoring the progress within its pages.

No one is claiming perfection. But no one can deny progress. The journey to transformation is ongoing, and Gombe is clearly on the right path.

Six years into Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration, the education sector, specially at the primary level, has witnessed steady and tangible progress, yielding real benefits for the younger generation.

Beyond the widespread construction, renovation, and remodelling of schools and staff quarters, the state government established a state-of-the-art Teachers Resource Centre (TRC) in Kwami—the first of its kind in the North-East sub-region—dedicated to the continuous training and retraining of teachers.

Notably, the administration has successfully returned no fewer than 350,000 out-of-school children back into the classroom over the past six years. Through the now-concluded Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme, Gombe State made significant strides in addressing barriers to education caused by poverty, displacement, and social exclusion.

Under the BESDA programme, over 250,000 children were enrolled in schools—more than 100,000 of whom were absorbed into primary and junior secondary schools through the innovative integration of Tsangaya (Islamic education) with formal western education.

So, to those who see only the cracks, we invite you to also see the construction. Look beyond the picture. Visit the schools that have been transformed. Speak to the teachers, the pupils, the parents. Then you will understand that Governor Inuwa Yahaya is not merely fixing a broken system—he is building a future. And that, indeed, is the story that deserves to go viral.

Misilli is the DG (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

