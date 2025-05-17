Beyond Flying Eagles’ Qualification For FIFA U-20 World Cup

Share

During the week, two-time runners-up of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Nigeria, booked their ticket to the finals after edging out Cup holders, Senegal, from the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The encounter at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia finished scoreless even after extra-time, and the tie had to be settled after penalty shootout in Egypt’s third city.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt turned out to be the hero, punching over a vicious shot by the dangerous Ibrahima Dieng in the 54th minute, and then saving two kicks in the shootout before Ousmane Konate blasted his kick against the sticks to hand victory to the Flying Eagles.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, expressed delight over the qualification of the Flying Eagles for the World Cup finals.

“The ticket to the World Cup was the first objective and we have achieved that. The second objective is to win the trophy, and after congratulating the team for their effort, I have reminded them that the country is waiting for them to bring the trophy back home.”

Coach Aliyu Zubairu deserves applause for the ticket won by the team but it was obvious that much work would have to be done by the technical crew. The team scored only three goals in the preliminaries and three games even after four matches in open play. After the 1-0 victory over Tunisia, Nigeria drew 0-0 with Morocco and also recorded a 2-2 draw against the weeping team in the group, Kenya.

In the quarter-finals, the national U-20 team did not score in open play but only managed to win after penalty shootout. In the semis, the Flying Eagles lost 1-0 against South Africa in a match they dominated but poor marksmanship was their undoing.

The team is not convincing so far and the Zubairu-led technical crew must double efforts to get not less than two potent strikers for this team to enable Nigeria to make an impact at the World Cup in Chile. There is need to strengthen the team for more overall cohesion. An additional creative midfielder will also be an advantage to get more goals for the team.

Over the years, the Super Eagles need serious back-up players to strengthen the current bunch and also provide the competition needed in an ideal national team.

The national team of Spain has Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in the flanks and they are both U-20s. Many national teams now have teenagers playing crucial roles and so with the current U-20 team going to the World Cup, the NFF should look at the ones who can move straight to the Super Eagles just like Nwankwo Kanu, Celestine Babayaro and Wilson Oruma did in the past. The rise of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi is another success story from the U-17s.

There must be a deliberate attempt to inject some youngsters into the Eagles. Many top clubs in Europe now have teenage players as key figures in their respective teams. That is the way to go in modern football and now that the Flying Eagles have the World Cup ticket in the bag, the technical department should double efforts to get the best in this team to move to Eagles.

It will also not be out of place to properly evaluate theU-17 team that failed to make it to the World Cup and get a few of them join the Flying Eagles or even the Super Eagles, why not?

South Africa, Egypt, Morocco are other countries representing African and I am sure these three other countries have good transitional plans. Nigeria must rise to the current trend in world football to be able to deliver the expected results at global events.

Football today is big business and it has always been dynamic. The NFF and all its chieftains should flow with modern trends so that Nigeria can also exhibit her talented youths to the world.

The aim of FIFA in staging age-grade football competitions is to ensure the affiliated national federations identify young talents at an early age and also to guarantee transition to the senior national teams.

Nigeria, despite the good age-grade records, has not embraced the ideals of FIFA. The U-17 team will not be at the World Cup for that cadre but the maximum advantage of the qualification of the U-20 team should be gained in Chile.

Going forward, there should be better planning for the age-grade team to serve as a feeder team for the Super Eagles.

