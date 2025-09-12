Beyond Content Creation: Damilola Steps Into Nollywood Spotlight

Ololu Damilola, popularly know as ‘Celebrityshin’ is a multi-talented creative with a profound passion for storytelling. Her journey is defined by a blend of leadership, media expertise, and a resilient pursuit of her true calling: acting.

A graduate of Mass Communication from Kwara State Polytechnic (ND) and Federal Polytechnic Offa (HND), Damilola’s natural flair for service shone through in her roles as Welfare Director and Social Director.

These experiences honed her ability to connect with people, a skill that now informs her powerful on-screen presence. Her dedication to her country was demonstrated during her service at the Nigerian Force Headquarters in Abuja through the NYSC program in 2020.

Long before her professional career began, acting was Damilola’s first love—a dream she has nurtured since childhood.

Despite facing early setbacks in the industry, where her scenes were cut and her visibility was limited, she never wavered. Instead, she channeled her creativity into content creation, keeping her passion alive while preparing for her moment to shine.

“Acting is what I love. It’s in me,” Damilola says. “Every time I see great actors on screen, I tell myself: ‘You can do even more.”