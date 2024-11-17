Beyond Classrooms: Parent Coaches’ Role in Curbing Bullying in Schools (Ii)

Share

As I conclude my piece today on the crucial role parent coaches play in curbing bullying and violence in our schools, it is clear that suggested solutions must extend beyond the four walls of schools by beaming searchlights into the activities of parents who are primary caregivers.

Last week, I explored the foundational causes of bullying and violence in our schools, not forgetting their attendant negative effects this scourge has brought to the learning environment and emotional stress on teachers. It is pertinent to note that parental involvement is an essential piece in preventing bullying in schools and promoting healthy interactions among children. This final part will touch suggested interventions and their benefits from parent coaches to teach parents with a view to create a culture of respect and empathy in the home.

Children are watching us; as Africa’s foremost Child Safety Expert and researcher Taiwo Akinlami once posited: “Children are either beneficiary or victims of our actions or inactions” Through intentional guidance and by working closely with parents, parent coaches can empower families across sectors to make a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, by reinforcing a safe and supportive home environment that transcends the classroom.

It is every primary caregiver’s responsibility to ensure the safety of every child regardless of class, race, ethnicity, and background. No child is immune to the larger influence of society. Abuse on one is an abuse on all, hence, schools should be a safe space for children to learn and grow.

Data obtained from UNICEF shows that millions of children experience violence, bullying and threats in and around the classroom and this can have lifelong effects on their physical and emotional health. Globally, more students aged 13–15 have experienced bullying. Based on available data, bullying is one of the most common types of violence reported in schools. This prevalent issue highlights the critical need for parent coaches to actively engage parents through educational curriculum and interventions, raising their awareness and equipping them with strategies to curb bullying right from home. Doing this will sensitize parents to both the risks and prevention methods, parent coaches can play a pivotal role in reducing these alarming rates.

Having examined the root causes that contribute to bullying and violence in schools and taking a cue from several projects on bullying we have undertaken for schools, it’s clear that prevention must begin at home. For parenting experts, this means offering parents practical and actionable educational prospectus on how to help their children develop a deep-rooted cultural awareness that discourages bullying across all interactions. I want to share two of these interventions we have scripted for many homes which have empowered them to raise children who not only understand the harm caused by bullying but who actively choose to be co-custodians of the empowering culture against bullying. They have also decided to respect the dignity of humanity of their fellow students in their relationships. Through these interventions parents can equip their children to become positive influences in their homes and school environment.

Child Safeguarding and Protection Policy. Establishing a Child Safeguarding and Protection Policy in every home is a powerful intervention for parents aiming at curbing bullying, charity begins at home, they say. The most important aspect of this policy is that every body’s right is protected and when parents adopt and uphold such a policy, they set a standard that teaches children to respect the dignity and rights of others. This policy becomes a guiding framework for behaviour and encourages children to internalize principles of dignity, love and respect. If every household adopted a child safeguarding policy, children would grow up with a shared commitment to honouring others’ well-being, which they would naturally extend to their peers in school, and this will create a more respectful and safe school environment.

Conflict Resolution Skills. Dr Tim Elmore, an Author and Leadership Coach who specializes in the leadership of young people once asserted that today’s teenagers are technologically advanced, yet are often emotionally underdeveloped. This assertion sees a generation of high digital sophistication paired with limited emotional maturity. By teaching conflict resolution and emotional intelligence, parents and educators can help bridge this gap. Teaching children conflict-resolution skills is an essential intervention for curbing bullying. Many students today are less skilful at resolving conflicts constructively. Instead, are quick to resort to aggression or hostility in situations where a calm, respectful conversation could easily resolve the issue. Equipping children with conflict-resolution skills such as active listening, anger management, assertiveness, and effective communication helps them understand how to navigate disagreements peacefully, recognize and express their emotions constructively, and approach conflicts from the standpoint of love.

In our continued resolve to fight bullying in our schools, parent coaches must understand that parents hold the power to make a lasting impact in this advocacy by extensively engaging parents from all walks of life to help them create a Child focussed culture of respect that everyone in the home matters regardless of their status. A child focussed home environment is the home that cradles children who stand against bullying. It is a duty call for all parent coaches

