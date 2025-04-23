Beyonce’s Mom, Tina Knowles, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Share

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, shared a shocking breast cancer diagnosis. Knowles, 71, told the world that she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

The mother told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that doctors discovered two tumors in her left breast. “I’ve always tried to take care of myself. I just … was in disbelief,” she said.

The discovery comes after Knowles delayed her mammogram appointment, reports thesun.co.uk. “It’s important not to slack on your mammograms,” Knowles told People.

She said she her initial appointment was delayed due to COVID and she forgot to reschedule it. The mother and author found out about her lifechanging diagnosis last July as she was finishing her book Matriarch.

“I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I’m very private. But I decided to share it because I think it’s a lot of lessons in it for other women,” she said.

Share