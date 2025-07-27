Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Country Tour In History

Music royalty ­Beyoncé has once again made history this time with cowboy boots and record-breaking numbers.

The Cowboy Carter Tour, inspired by her genre-blending Cowboy Carter album, officially ended and has been crowned the highest-grossing country tour of all time.

Despite having just 32 shows, the tour pulled in over $400 million in revenue, making it 2025’s top-earning music tour. Beyoncé earned an average of $13–14 million per performance, marking the highest per-show average for any artist this year.

With this feat, Beyoncé becomes the first woman in music history to have multiple tours grossing over $400 million further cementing her legacy as one of the greatest performers of all time.

The Cowboy Carter Tour was more than just a series of concerts, it was a cultural reset. Fusing elements of pop, soul, country, and R&B, the tour broke barriers and pushed conversations about Black representation in country music.

From sold-out stadiums to viral performance clips, Beyoncé didn’t just ride into country music she redefined it.