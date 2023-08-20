Beyonce’s Bold Statement With Gloves, Glasses, Hats

American singer and songwriter, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, has been mesmerising her esteemed fans with sophisticated, classy and edgy fashion on different stages of her Renais- sance World Tour. Beyonce is living up to expectations of her title and nickname, Queen B, with every selected piece of fashion, accessories.

Her world tour has been about great music, electrifying and breathtaking performances and an opportunity to wow in different style statements. Her fashion has become an epic part of the show, as fans literally look forward to what the Queen would show up in.

Body and Soul style could not help but notice that Beyonce, just like every other lady, who has fashion engraved in a part of their heart, has a few treasured accessories. The most common fashion accessories the music star walked the stage in were, thighhigh boots, gloves, statement glasses and hats.

Glitters and Sequins were among the superstars’ favourite detailing. From floor length dresses, to jumpsuit bikinis, bodysuits, Queen B planned a Queenlook at and each appearance to be unforgettable, leaving no stone unturned. Highly expected from a music star turned designer label owner.

After her tour, there is no doubt, trends and vogue has been set for the future.