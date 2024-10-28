Beyoncé Wants To Be Me – Amber Rose

Share

American model and rapper, Amber Rose, has called out famous singer, Beyoncé for allegedly copying her.

New Telegraph recalls that Beyoncé recently endorsed Kamala Harris for president at her rally in Houston, where she delivered a speech.

Rose, who had earlier endorsed the Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump, at the party’s National Convention in July, claimed Beyoncé copied her speech.

She further accused her of wanting to be her.

Commenting under an Instagram post by The Shade Room about Beyoncé’s speech at Kamala Harris’ rally, Amber Rose wrote, “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech.”

However, Beyoncé is yet to react to Rose’s allegations.

