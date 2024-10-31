New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake…

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake Reached Out To Me Within Three Days – Tems

Famous Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has narrated how three international singers, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Drake reached out to her within  3 days span.

Speaking about her journey to stardom on BigBoy TV, Tems stated that Beyoncé’s team first reached out, followed by direct messages from Drake and Rihanna.

She said: “I never imagined becoming this big. We did ‘Essence’ and I started getting messages. In 2020 Beyoncé team reached out and I was like God, what’s going on?

READ ALSO:

“And I got DMs from people that I looked up to like Rihanna and Drake. These are people that influenced culture very much for the past 10 years or more.

“They are very respected in the industry. In fact, I got their messages within 3 days of each other.

“It felt like it wasn’t real and I felt like I was dreaming or being pranked.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

How Udom Emmanuel Emerged 2024 LEEX Man Of The Year
Read Next

NEC Urges Tinubu To Withdraw Tax Reform Bills
Share
Copy Link
×