Beyoncé Passes Jay-Z In All-Time Grammy Nominations

Share

American Singer and Songwriter, Beyoncé has made history by becoming the most-nominated artist of all time at the Grammy Awards, overtaking her husband Jay-Z.

The couple had been tied on 88 nominations each but Beyoncé has now pulled ahead thanks to recognition for her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé Lead this year’s Grammys race with 11 nominations, including Best Album, Best Country Album, and Song of the Year for Texas Hold ‘Em.

READ ALSO

The other leading nominees, with seven each, are Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malon, and Charli XCX.

Beyoncé is the most-honoured artist, with 32 wins as a solo artist and a further three as part of Destiny’s Child.

However, she has never won the coveted album of the year trophy, despite four nominations in the category.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z appeared to scold Grammy voters for Beyonce’s lack of recognition in the top category as he accepted a lifetime achievement prize.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady,” he told the audience. “But she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.

“So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.” Jay-Z said

Beyoncé 11 nominations are the most ever received by a female artist in a single year.

Share

Please follow and like us: