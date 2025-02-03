Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Dominate 2025 Grammys

Share

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards was a night of triumph and reflection, as music’s biggest stars gathered in Los Angeles, United States (US) for a ceremony honouring artistic excellence and the resilience of those affected by the recent California wildfires.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night’s biggest winners, with Beyoncé securing her first-ever Album of the Year award and Lamar taking home five awards, including Song and Record of the Year for his controversial diss track Not Like Us.

Beyoncé made history by winning Best Country Album, becoming the first Black woman in 50 years to claim a Grammy in the genre.

She also won Best Country Duo Performance alongside Miley Cyrus.

During her acceptance speech, she addressed the challenges of genre barriers in the music industry, encouraging artists to pursue their passion beyond restrictive labels.

The ceremony also saw a strong showing from female artists. Sabrina Carpenter won Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, while Charli XCX took home three awards in the pop categories.

Doechii’s victory in Best Rap Album made her only the third woman to achieve the honour, presented by Taylor Swift, who reminisced about her own milestone in the category 15 years ago.

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist. In her speech, she advocated for fair wages and healthcare for emerging musicians and challenged record labels to better support their artists.

Other female winners included SZA, St. Vincent, Kacey Musgraves, and Shakira, each dominating their respective genres.

Kendrick Lamar had a major night, sweeping five awards, fueled by Not Like Us, a song that remains at the centre of a defamation lawsuit.

In one of his speeches, he dedicated his win to the city of Los Angeles, where he is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next week.

While Lamar celebrated his victories, the night also carried a sombre tone as the music industry paid tribute to victims of the devastating California wildfires.

Host Trevor Noah acknowledged the tragedy, announcing that Amazon Music, CBS, and Mastercard had donated to relief efforts.

The ceremony was deeply intertwined with fundraising, featuring a QR code for viewers to contribute and highlighting local businesses affected by the fires.

Dawes, a band that lost their homes and instruments in the disaster, opened the show alongside John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent in a moving performance.

Diana Ross, while presenting Song of the Year, emphasized the power of unity and resilience. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performed California Dreamin’ in an emotional tribute, later winning Best Pop Duo Performance for their song Die with a Smile.

In her acceptance speech, Gaga took a moment to uplift the transgender and queer communities, reinforcing themes of inclusivity and representation.

The night also featured a powerful tribute to the late Quincy Jones, with performances by Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe, Cynthia Erivo, and Herbie Hancock.

Will Smith, making his first major televised appearance since the infamous Oscars controversy, introduced the segment, calling Jones “one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time.”

Meanwhile, the Grammys’ in memoriam section, accompanied by Chris Martin’s performance, honoured late stars such as Liam Payne, Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, and Marianne Faithfull.

Despite her record-breaking history at the Grammys, Taylor Swift left the night without a win, a stark contrast to last year’s dominance.

Other major artists who went home empty-handed included Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Shaboozey.

However, the night wasn’t just about wins and losses, it also became a platform for larger discussions on diversity, inclusion, and industry ethics.

Alicia Keys, honoured with the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, spoke passionately about the importance of representation, emphasizing that diversity in music should be seen as a strength rather than a threat.

Chappell Roan and other artists took the opportunity to call for better treatment of musicians, urging record labels to ensure fair pay and healthcare.

Trevor Noah kept the evening lively with comedic jabs, poking fun at Donald Trump’s return to the White House, immigration policies, and even rising inflation, quipping that Beyoncé’s newly announced tour might be too expensive due to tariffs increasing the price of maple syrup.

His humour added a lighthearted touch to a night that was otherwise filled with deep emotions and social messages.

The 2025 Grammys proved to be more than just a celebration of music, it was a night that honoured resilience, challenged industry norms, and highlighted the power of music to bring people together.

With Beyoncé breaking barriers, Kendrick Lamar asserting his dominance, and artists like Chappell Roan advocating for change, the ceremony reflected a shifting landscape in the music industry.



