Beyonce Donates $2.5m To California Wildfire Victims

Renowned American singer, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, on Monday, donated the sum of $2.5 million to to California wildfire victims through her foundation, BeyGOOD.

New Telegraph had earlier reported a devastating wildfire that occurred in Los Angeles, California, which claimed thousands of properties and left numerous families displaced.

However, an Instagram blogger, The Shade Room announced Beyoncé’s $2.5 million donation to the victims.

According to an American entertainment trade magazine, Beyoncé’s foundation will provide funds to families in Altadena and Pasadena, as well as local churches and community centres.

The post reads: “Beyonce’s foundation, beyGOOD has announced a $2.5 million donation to help with the fire According to @variety, the foundation will provide funds to Altadena and Pasadena”.

