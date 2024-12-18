Beyoncé Becomes Most Certified Female Artist Of All Time

Share

Famous American singer, Beyoncé, has bagged the most certified female artist of all time from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

New Telegraph gathered that she earned the most RIAA-certified titles of all time after a couple of her songs recently received certifications, bringing her total to 103.

The news of her achievement was announced by

RIAA announced her achievement on its verified X handle on Tuesday: “Crowning achievement! Congratulations to @Beyonce, who now holds the record for the most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA history, including her first two Diamond singles! @parkwood @columbiarecords,”

Among her recognitions are Diamond status for ‘Halo’ and ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It.’

Some of her other certifications include 2x Platinum status for “Renaissance,” 4x Platinum for “Lemonade,” and 7x Platinum for “Sasha Fierce” and “Dangerously In Love.”

