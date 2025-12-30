Beyoncé Becomes Forbes’ 5th Music Billionaire

American singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Beyoncé has joined the ranks of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and her husband Jay-Z to become one of the few billionaire musicians to achieve a remarkable milestone.

Frobes Magazine made this remarkable announcement in a statement issued on its website on Monday, December 29.

According to Forbes, “For almost any other musical artist, The Renaissance World Tour would be a career peak.

“The three-hour, career-spanning journey through Beyoncé’s discography was one of the concert sensations of 2023, grossing nearly $600 million and cementing her place, alongside Taylor Swift, as one of the biggest pop culture icons in the world.”

“But the 44-year-old pop supernova reinvented herself in 2024, releasing a country album, Cowboy Carter, that would generate new commercial opportunities, a Christmas NFL halftime performance, and the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025, ultimately earning Queen Bey another title of distinction—billionaire.

“She now joins an elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold—of the 22 billionaire entertainers Forbes has identified, nearly half were added in the last three years, and she becomes just the fifth musician, joining her husband, Jay-Z, as well as Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.”

The 44-year-old music icon’s success can be attributed to her record-breaking tours, including the Renaissance World Tour, which grossed nearly $600 million in 2023, and the Cowboy Carter Tour, which generated over $400 million in ticket sales and $50 million in merchandise in 2025.

Beyoncé’s business ventures, managed through her entertainment company Parkwood, have also contributed significantly to her billionaire status.

The business publication adds, “In total, the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, per Pollstar, and another $50 million in merchandise sold at the shows, according to Forbes estimates.

“And because Parkwood produced it all, Beyoncé was able to secure higher profit margins. Combining what she made touring with earnings from her music catalogue and sponsorship deals this year, Forbes estimates she brought in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world.”

Her diverse portfolio includes a hair care brand, Cécred, a whiskey label, SirDavis, and partnerships with major brands like Levi’s and Netflix.

With an estimated $148 million earned in 2025 before taxes, Beyoncé is the third-highest paid musician in the world.