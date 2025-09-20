“Bewdy” Created For Today’s Beauty Lovers Who Want Authenticity –Bibi Olunuga

A office with N82m debut new mobile application, Bewdy, has been launched with the aim of transforming how Nigerians access beauty services and professionals.

Speaking on the launch, Bewdy’s spokesperson, Abiodun Caston-Dada, said that the platform was created to meet the needs of today’s beauty lovers who seek convenience and authenticity.

“We created Bewdy for today’s beauty lovers who want convenience, choice, and authenticity. Nigerians can now explore beauty in a simple and stress-free way, while professionals gain visibility and growth opportunities,” he said.

Founder of the company, Bibi Olunuga, described the app as a game-changer for the Nigerian beauty sector. “With Bewdy, we’re transforming how people experience beauty and wellness in Nigeria.

From discovery to booking to payments, everything happens seamlessly in one place.

Think of it as Uber — but for beauty,” she said. Industry observers say the app has the potential to not only enhance customer experience, but also create more opportunities for professionals in the growing Nigerian beauty industry.