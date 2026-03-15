Beware: Use Of Lunatics For Political Mischief In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has denied allegations of inadequate palliative distribution meant for Ramadan, labelling it a “stage-managed drama” by opposition groups.

A viral video showed a man, later identified as a psychiatric patient, claiming to have received one mudu of rice and one mudu of maize as his share from the Dandi Local Government Education Authority’s allocation. The man, a staff member, was reportedly suspended for rejecting the palliatives.

Investigations revealed that the man was a certified psychiatric patient allegedly manipulated by politicians to discredit Governor Nasir Idris’ support programme.

Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, stated that this was part of a series of failed attempts to discredit the governor.

The government noted that the Dandi Local Government’s allocation had not reached the headquarters when the drama was allegedly orchestrated, and that the procured grains did not include maize, contradicting the man’s claim.

The government attributed the distribution of grains to Governor Nasir Idris, stating that it had devastated opposition hopes ahead of the 2027 elections.

It added that the latest campaign is part of a series of attempts to discredit the governor, including a thuggery attack in Birnin Kebbi and the exaggeration of banditry attacks in Tadurga village.

The government asserted that these attempts would not change the people’s perception of Governor Nasir Idris’ commitment to peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development.