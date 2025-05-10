Beware Of Negative Social Media Influence, FG Advises Youths

Share

The Federal Government has advised Nigerian youths to be cautious of the negative influence of social media, describing it as a double-edged sword.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the statement at the TEDxNTICAbujaYouth 2025 event at the Nigeria Tulip International College on Saturday.

He emphasized that while the digital space can serve as a unifier, it can also be used negatively.

“The birth of the digital world also brought about the rise of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation,” Idris said in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim.

Idris acknowledged that the advent of social media has revolutionized access to information and expanded communication opportunities.

However, he noted that it has also introduced significant challenges, particularly the spread of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation.

As a communication professional, the minister expressed concern about how people distribute information online.

He advocated for “early education in responsible digital citizenship,” emphasizing the need to equip young minds with the skills to critically evaluate the information they consume and share online.

Idris encouraged youths to remain committed to their passions, even when immediate opportunities may seem elusive.

He stressed that while the road to success may not always be linear, passion, guided by purpose and perseverance, can transform dreams into reality.

The minister also announced the upcoming commencement of operations for the UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria, set to begin in November 2025.

The institute, he added, will provide a unique platform for Nigerians and individuals from other countries to acquire essential skills in media and information literacy and empower participants to navigate the digital information landscape effectively.

