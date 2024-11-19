Beware Of Fraudulent Contracts, Project Funding Claims –CBN Warns

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted the public to the activities of fraudsters purporting to be in receipt of award letters of contracts related to construction works and special financial interventions on behalf of the bank.

The apex bank warned the public to be wary of activities of fraudsters. It affirmed this in a statement issued by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali.

“We wish to clarify that this is false. These individuals are solely motivated by the desire to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Any such assertions are fraudulent and should be disregarded.

“The bank reiterated that, in line with the focus of its current management, it has discontinued direct development interventions and special projects funding. “Furthermore, CBN has not authorised public notices for such interventions on social media platforms or any other news outlet.

The CBN remains committed to its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, and a sound and efficient financial system in Nigeria

“We, therefore, encourage the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or publications to the relevant law enforcement agencies,” it said.

