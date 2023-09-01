Beware Of Fraudsters, We’re Not Recruiting, Osun Govt Warns Job Seekers

The Osun Government on Friday warned job seekers to be weary of fraudsters who are parading themselves as agents of the government as the state government is not currently recruiting.

The government made the declaration in a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo.

According to the statement, any information circulating on social media about recruitment is false, urging the public should disregard it.

“The Osun State Government wishes to inform the general public that it is not currently recruiting for any position in the state Civil Service Commission.

“Any information circulating on social media or other platforms about recruitment by the Osun State Government is false and misleading.

“On the issue of the sale of forms by the Civil Service Commission, the public should be reminded that collection of employment forms is a normal routine with all civil service Commission. Such normal activity is however not an indication that the state government has started recruitment exercises.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard such information and report any attempt to defraud them using the name of the Osun State Government to the appropriate authorities.

“Announcements will be made via official government channels anytime the government is ready to start recruitment of staff.”