Beware Of Fake Condoms In Markets, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians against the sale and distribution of fake Kiss condoms in several markets across the country.

NAFDAC issued this warning in a public alert via X yesterday (Public Alert No. 042/2025), It said, “The information was received from the Marketing Authorisation Holder, DKT International Nigeria, a leading non-governmental organisation focused on contraceptive social marketing.

“The Fake Kiss Condom has been reported to be found in Onitsha Market, Idumota Market, Trade Fair Market, and various markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe, Enugu, and others.”

According to the agency, Kiss Condom is a brand of male latex condoms designed to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV, gonorrhoea and syphilis, warning that the circulation of counterfeit versions undermines their protective purpose.

Highlighting the risks, the agency warned that the use of fake condoms poses serious health dangers due to poor quality, lack of sterilisation and absence of regulation.