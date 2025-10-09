Beware Of Economic Saboteurs, Gov Idris Warns Kebbi Elders

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has cautioned the Kebbi Elders Forum about attempts by certain politicians to undermine the state’s economic progress.

According to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, Idris raised the alarm during the opening ceremony of an Economic Summit organized by the Kebbi State Elders Forum in Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor alleged that some desperate and ambitious politicians were deliberately spreading false alarms about insecurity in the state to discourage foreign investors who have shown interest in establishing industries in Kebbi.

He emphasized that while no state is completely free of security challenges, Kebbi remains relatively peaceful due to his administration’s consistent investment in and support for security agencies.

Governor Idris highlighted his government’s efforts in providing over 100 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles to security operatives, a move he said has contributed significantly to maintaining peace and unity across the state. He urged the elders to intervene by calling the saboteurs to order in the interest of Kebbi’s continued development.

The Governor’s warning comes amid earlier allegations against former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who was accused of importing political thugs and hooligans to destabilize the state.

The Kebbi Elders Forum’s Economic Summit was convened to bring together policymakers, scholars, entrepreneurs, and traditional rulers to exchange ideas and build partnerships aimed at accelerating the state’s economic growth.

In his remarks, the forum’s Chairman, Major-General Senator Muhammadu Magoro, Galadiman Zuru, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to promoting unity, peace, and sustainable development in Kebbi.

He noted that the forum’s primary focus is on driving socio-economic development as the foundation for peace, security, and stability in the state.