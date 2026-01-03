Nigerian singer, Portable, has found himself in another domestic dispute, this time with Ashabi Simple, one of the mothers of his children.

The incident unfolded in a video the artiste shared on his Instagram story, capturing a heated scene where he is seen arguing vehemently with several individuals.

While the exact cause of the conflict remains unclear, Portable’s audible rants center on his role within his complex family dynamic.

In the clip, the singer alleged that he is under attack from his baby mamas and is being prevented from fulfilling what he sees as his duties. He also delineated the status of the women in his life, stating, “Are you all here to beat me? In this 2026… Bewaji is my only wife.

All the rest of you are baby mamas.” He further pleaded, “Do not destroy my life for me.” The video also contained a counter-claim from off-camera. An unidentified voice is heard urging Ashabi Simple to leave the location, alleging, “Ashabi, let us go. Someone that just slapped us now,” suggesting Portable had become physically aggressive.

The incident is the latest in a series of public controversies surrounding the singer’s personal life. Portable is a father to children with several women, including Ashabi Simple, Queen Damilola, Honey Berry, and Omobewaji Ewatomi (Bewaji).

Berry and Portable welcomed their son in December 2022 but broke up in 2023. Portable welcomed two children with Ashabi Simple. In May 2022, the singer revealed his plans to have 12 wives before he clocks 40.