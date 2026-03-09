Beverly Osu Opens Up On Being Underpaid In Entertainment Industry

Nigerian actress and Big Brother Africa reality TV star, Beverly Osu, has said she believes she should be a billionaire by now from how hard she has worked in the entertainment industry.
Speaking in a recent episode of Ghacha’s Chough podcast, Osu claimed that her portfolio in the entertainment industry should be enough for her to be a billionaire in every African currency.
The movie star lamented that, however, that is not the case because she has been underpaid over the years.
She said, “I have worked so hard, my portfolio is enough to make me a billionaire, not just in Nigeria but in Africa.
“I am a very humble person, but I know that my portfolio is enough to make me a billionaire.
“So, I am fighting for better wages. I have tried different facets of the entertainment industry.
“From being a luxury model to a video vixen to a reality TV star, and now an actor. I have paid my dues.”