Beverly Naya Opens Up On Why She Almost Quit Acting

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, has recounted how she almost quit acting due to cyberbullying.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the movie star disclosed that a blog post damaged her self-esteem and almost made her give up her career.

Naya revealed how a particular blog post which stated “Nollywood, Can We Please Stop Making Beverly Naya Happen!” made her depressed.

She said, “It really got to me and it damaged my self esteem and it made me doubt myself like I really don’t feel like I want to continue in this industry, I wanted to quit on several occasions.”

However, she further disclosed that since then she had won an international award and the blog no longer exists.