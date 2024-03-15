Beverages: NAFDAC’s Ban Misplaced Priority, Elitist Agenda

The dust raised by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s decision to ban production and sales of alcoholic beverages in sachets is yet to settle as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described it as a misplaced priority and an elitist agenda. The group said the decision, which is purely incompetence on the part of NAFDAC to do their job effectively, would send over 500,000 people to the labour market.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview in Lagos said that NAFDAC was carrying out an elitist agenda. According to him, if NAFDAC wants to be sincere it ought to have banned the big bottles of alcoholic beverages rather than the smaller bottles, because banning the small bottle has shown that underage are being encouraged to go into alcohol consumption abuse with the larger bottles.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “I think there are actually two issues, one is the NAFDAC ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml. You see, I don’t think the argument they are raising has to do with the environment. “I will talk about the environment, even though the issue they raised was that of under aged drinking and abuse, which is totally unfounded and unscientific.

And what they said is that NAFDAC is a science driven agency of government that should rely on facts and data and there is a history to it even though our members signed an agreement in 2018 that it would ban so to say or discontinuation to the production in 2024, but what has happened since then. “During this interlude if I may use the word, we were working together with NAFDAC.

We conducted a study endorsed by NAFDAC and the results came out that the ban would be counterproductive, that it would only open up the market and that people would resort to either unwholesome alcoholic beverages. “Now, if you really look at it, it is not wise for you in the process of discouraging consumption, you ban the ones that come in little packages. Does it make sense? You are encouraging people to drink more when the higher volumes are in the market.

The MAN boss added: “What I am saying is that if you have this size (small PET bottles) and you have the one with this size (big bottles) and you say you don’t want people to abuse it, which one should you ban? Is the big one. But you are banning the small bottles. People even see the NAFDAC ban as an elitist agenda because this one costs more (big bottle).

“That means you are saying that adults who are above the age of 18 and have the rights because it is a legal products, you may not like it for religious or for health reasons but some people like it and so, they have the right to take it, they are licensed with NAFDAC number and so on. “So what you are saying is that if you are not rich enough to buy this one (big bottle) you can’t consume it.

“And universally coming in a smaller packages is a marketing strategy. You have milk coming in small packages, you have so many other products, even detergents, toothpaste.” “When many of us were growing up there was nothing like that they come in flexible packs and they come in smaller sizes. So, I mean is to reach a market and affordability is an issue.

“Whereas, there was no evidence to say that under age are taking it the most. Children are not supposed to have access to it. “Clearly written on it is under aged drinking is prohibited. What is the child doing with it? “That means you are not doing due diligence rather celebrating such incompetence and using it as a basis of throwing away more than 500,000 jobs.”