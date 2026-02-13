Beverage Firm Gets Nigeria’s Top Employer Status

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a part of Mondelez International, has regained its position as Nigeria’s number one employer in the 2026 Top Employer Awards, moving up from second place last year. This marks the sixth consecutive year the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute has certified the Company as a Top Employer.

In a statement, the Company’s Human Resources Director, Dr Wole Odubayo, said the achievement reflects Cadbury Nigeria’s continued commitment to its shared values and organisational goals. Dr Odubayo noted that the company recorded perfect scores across key areas, including People and Business Strategy, Leadership, Performance Management, Career, Learning and Development.

It also performed above benchmark in Engagement, Sustainability, Digital HR, Talent Attraction, as well as Employer Branding. “These outstanding results are a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture where we invest in our people’s holistic growth and provide opportunities for advancement; celebrate the unique talents and perspectives of all our people; and enable them to contribute to our shared values and purpose of delivering delicious and iconic brands to consumers,” he said.

“We are not resting on our laurels. We continue to strive to offer a best-in-class work environment, and our collective contributions make this possible.”

The statement, issued by Dr Frederick Mordi, Cadbury Nigeria’s Corporate Communications and Government Affairs Manager for West Africa, also disclosed that the company won five major awards at the 2025 HR People Magazine Awards.