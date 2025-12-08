Between Tunji-Ojo And His Traducers

For quite a few months now, I have watched shockingly how some narrow-minded politicians have turned themselves into supposed traducers of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

And their only weapon, wrongly so, has been to accuse him of using a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate to get into the present office he occupies, courtesy of his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

And this is all in a bid to stop him from the politics of 2027, which is still two years away. In the bid to forcefully get the attention of President Tinubu, these politicians, suspected to be from Tunji-Ojo’s state, Ondo, have created several faceless groups to keep bringing up the issue of the already settled genuineness of the NYSC certificate, which was first reported by a reputable news media, Premium Times.

And Premium Times, after the initial story, had come back to give the minister a clean bill. Now these ungodly politicians have gathered some mindless journalists to keep hammering the same falsehood. I wonder how much these so-called journalists have sold their conscience for.

This was what Premium Times wrote after a Freedom of Infor- mation request to the NYSC: “The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the authenticity of its certificate presented before the Senate for screening by one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nomi- nees, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

A PREMIUM TIMES’ investi- gation had picked holes in the NYSC certificate presented by Mr Tunji-Ojo, a second-term member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives nominated to be a minister in Mr Tinubu’s cabinet….”

In its response to PREMIUM TIMES, NYSC said Tunji-Ojo’s certificate is genuine. “During the passing out, his Certificate of National Service was not available because it was omitted in the Certificate Printing Application,” the NYSC said, adding:

“He (Mr Tunji-Ojo) applied for his Certificate of National Service through the State Coordinator FCT on 18th October 2022, and the State Coordinator forwarded the same to the Headquarters and his Certificate of National Service No. A004523631 was produced on 28th February 2023 for collection.”

My conviction is that the failed traducers of the minister believe that if they keep at the lie, someday it will become the truth. However, they have obviously failed in this bid because TunjiOjo has not paid any iota of attention to them and has not failed in the task set ahead of him by President Tinubu.

Since the appointment of ministers by the President, he has always emerged the best performing minister. There is no point detailing all his achievements in this article.

It is just enough to point out to these dubious people aiming for the governorship and senatorial seats in Ondo State that Tunji-Ojo got a score of over 70 per cent as learnt in the last assessment

of the ministers serving in the Tinubu administration. He was the only one scored that high by the no-nonsense Hadiza Bala-Usman, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), based on parameters set for the appointees, which were clear and unambiguous.

No one came close to him. Even his so-called traducers know why he scored that high. Not one of the paramilitary agencies under him: Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has not recorded milestones hailed by Nigerians across board.

Even Nigerians who are abroad have him to thank for the ease of travel they now enjoy. And then the big question is this to these failed politicians who are also set to fail in 2027: If you are President Bola Tinubu, will you let such a high performer slip off your fingers without a solid reason? I don’t see that happening.

Except of course Tinubu has a bigger job for Tunji-Ojo at the state level now that Nigerians are focusing on the subnational, which could be the fear of these elements who prefer mediocrity to performance.

In the first place, if President Tinubu had wanted mediocre ministers, he would have picked one of them from the state. But as a good headhunter, he went for one of the best in the state.

And there is no way they can get the attention of the President the way they are going about their game, knowing that Tinubu is a man versed in politics and politicking.

And as the National Leader of the most viable political platform in the South West, the All Progressives Congress (APC), these charlatans should know that whichever way they run, they will still have the hurdle of the President to contend with.

Their identities have been unveiled, including those holding some levers of power now. It is when the time for picking candidates for the APC for the 2027 polls comes that they will know they have a force to contend with in Tinubu.

The truth is, as a good headhunter, the President will determine the fate of all of them, including Tunji-Ojo, as far as those who will hold positions in his next cabinet or emerge as senators or governor in Ondo State.

That will be when they will know that politics with Tinubu has gone beyond blackmailing his appointees or striving for political office when you have nothing to offer.